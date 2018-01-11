Missing man found dead in Valparaiso

A man reported missing last month was found dead Thursday morning in northwest Indiana.

Authorities were called at 8:31 a.m. when an employee of Horizon Bank, 4208 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso, Indiana, discovered a man’s body, according to a statement from the Porter County Coroner’s Office. The man was identified as 59-year-old Donald Gildersleeve.

Gildersleeve was reported missing Dec. 30, according to the coroner’s office and Valparaiso police. He was last seen about noon or 1 p.m. that day at the Burger King at 2921 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso.

He lived on his own with the assistance of the Porter-Starke Services community mental health center, the coroner’s office said.

He required daily medications and was believed to be in “extreme danger” at the time he was reported missing, police said.

Gildersleeve’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined pending an autopsy and toxicological reports, the coroner’s office said.