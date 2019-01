Man with dementia missing from Logan Square

Joseph Ritchey was last seen Thursday in Logan Square. | provided by Chicago police

A 76-year-old man with dementia was reported missing from the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Joseph Ritchey was last seen Thursday near the intersection of Kimball and Fullerton avenues, Chicago police said.

Ritchey walks with a limp and was described as a 6-foot tall, 152 pound man, police said.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.