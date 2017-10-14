Missing man was last seen at Greyhound station in South Loop

A 23-year-old man reported missing Saturday by Chicago Police was last seen at a Greyhound bus station in the South Loop.

Robert Ramey was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Friday at the bus station at 6:30 W. Harrison waiting to board a bus for Virginia, police said in a missing person alert.

Ramey was wearing a red and black jogging suit jacket and jeans, police said. He was described as a black man, 5-foot-9, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and curly hair, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.