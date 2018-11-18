Man with autism reported missing from West Rogers Park

A man reported missing from the West Rogers Park neighborhood may have trouble finding his way home, police said.

Edward Nudelman, 30, was last seen leaving his home about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7400 block of North Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Nudelman is autistic and has an intellectual disability, police said. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue or purple shirt.

He was described as 5-foot-11, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone who knows Nudelman’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.