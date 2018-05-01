Missing man with dementia, 75, last seen at West Garfield Park hotel

A missing 75-year-old man with dementia was last seen Tuesday at a hotel in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Limar Russell was last seen about 4:30 p.m. at the J.R. Plaza Hotel, 4507 W. Washington Blvd, which is an area he is known to frequent, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He lives in the 5600 block of West Washington in the Austin neighborhood.

Russell is described as a 5-foot-4, 145-pound black man with brown eyes, gray hair, a medium complexion and a psoriasis rash on the left side of his neck, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt with a man’s face emblazoned on it, a black leather hat and black gym shoes.

Russell should have his identification on him, as well as his daughter’s home address, police said.

Anyone with information about Russell’s whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.