Missing Michigan man with dementia spotted in Elgin

A man missing from southeast Michigan was spotted Tuesday afternoon in the northwest suburbs.

John Patrick Egan, 69, was seen about 1 p.m. at a Pride store in Elgin, according to a missing person alert from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

Egan has been missing since Monday and is driving a 2011 Ford Escape SUV with minor damage to the front end, authorities said. The vehicle has a Michigan license plate of BAF107.

The sheriff’s department said Egan, described as a white man, about 6-foot and 190 pounds, has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s department at (734) 777-6042.