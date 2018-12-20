Missing North Carolina man may be in Bridgeport: police

A man reported missing on Monday may be in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jesse Johnson, 28, went missing from Dare County, North Carolina on Dec. 17, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. It is believed he recently arrived in Chicago and someone may have spotted him near the 400 block of West 31st Street.

He may be in need to medical attention, police said, and he was last known to be wearing a yellow jacket.

Johnson was described as a 6-foot-1, 155-pound white man with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Dare County investigators at (252) 216-5311.