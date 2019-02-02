Missing Northwestern student found safe

Northwestern University Police have found undergraduate student Gabriel “Gabe” Corona — who went missing Tuesday morning — safe and in good physical condition, authorities announced Saturday afternoon.

Corona, 24, had been last seen about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on a CTA surveillance camera at the Washington-Wabash L station, according to statements from university police Chief Bruce Lewis and Evanston police spokesman Ryan Glew.

Corona is currently in Chicago, and his family has been notified, police said. Followup and care are being provided.

Police did not immediately release additional details about Corona.

“I can’t tell you how happy and relieved we are that Gabe has been found safely,” Northwestern Police Chief Bruce Lewis said. “We are extraordinarily grateful to Evanston and Chicago police for their hard work and collaboration in this investigation.”

Corona’s roommate reported him missing after he didn’t return that day, Glew said. Corona did not take his cellphone when he left his apartment, and it was previously reported family and friends had not heard from him.