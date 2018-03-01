Missing person alert issued for 73-year-old Indiana woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in Indiana as police investigate the disappearance of a 73-year-old woman.

Nancy S. Gillett has been missing since Monday from Westfield, Ind., according to the Westfield Police Department.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, police said.

Gillett is described as a 5-foot tall white woman, weighing 105 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a red 2003 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with the Indiana license plate 228LXY, police said.

Anyone with information on Gillett is asked to contact the Westfield Police Department (317) 773-1282.