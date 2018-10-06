Missing person from Jefferson Park found dead in Lake Michigan

A man reported missing Thursday from the Jefferson Park neighborhood was found dead in Lake Michigan Friday, according to authorities.

Hysen Mani, 87, was last seen when he left his home in the 5800 block of North Elston Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Police canceled the alert Friday morning after he was found dead at Montrose Beach by family members and was pronounced dead in an apparent drowning.

Autopsy results were pending Saturday evening, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.