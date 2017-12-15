Police search for 74-year-old man missing from Palos Heights

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man missing from southwest suburban Palos Heights since Thursday afternoon.

Anthony J. Myslinski was last seen about 2:30 p.m. in Palos Heights, according to an endangered missing person alert from Palos Heights police.

He is driving a white 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck with an Illinois license plate of 2312GN, police said.

Illinois State Police made contact with him about 1 a.m. Friday and he was in Arlington Heights, police said. When contact was made with him again about 2 a.m., he was in Elmhurst. He was on I-290 and was given directions back to Palos Heights.

Myslinski is described as a 250-pound, 5-foot-11 white man with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Anyone with information on Myslinski’s whereabouts is asked to contact Palos Heights police at (708) 243-2301.