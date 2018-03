Missing Rogers Park woman found

A 72-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month from the North Side Rogers Park neighborhood has been found.

About 6 a.m. March 3, Mahassa Shreef left the facility where she lives in the 7400 block of North Clark to attend a court hearing at the Richard J. Daley Center at 50 W. Washington, but she never showed up at the courthouse, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Police announced Wednesday that Shreef was located.