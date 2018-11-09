Woman missing from South Side may need medical attention

Carol Seymour was last seen in the Fuller Park neighborhood. | Chicago police

A 70-year-old woman has been reported missing from the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Carol Seymour was last seen Tuesday near the 5100 block of South Shields Avenue, according to Chicago police. She has Alzheimer’s disease and may need medical attention.

Seymour was wearing a black puffy coat, black boots and a pink hat, police said. She is known to frequently visit the area near the 5400 block of South Paulina Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Seymour was described as 5-foot-4-inches tall and 185 pounds with gray hair, police said.

Anyone who knows Seymour’s location was asked to call police at (312) 747-8380.