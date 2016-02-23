Missing UK man found dead on top of Metra car

A man found dead on top of a Metra rail car Tuesday afternoon at a Far South Side repair yard has been identified as a missing 26-year-old United Kingdom man.

An autopsy Wednesday did not rule on Ademola Owolana’s cause or manner of death pending further investigation, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A worker spotted something suspicious just after 2:30 p.m. atop a decommissioned car in the Kensington Yard maintenance facility near 123rd and Indiana, and contacted authorities, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile.

When police arrived at 3:15 p.m., they found a man dead at the scene, according to Chicago Police.

On Wednesday, authorities formally identified Owolana, a visitor from the U.K. who was reported missing Saturday from the Far South Side.

Power was shut off in the yard so emergency crews could remove the body. Trains in the fenced-in yard are not connected to power lines, but the lines above the trains were live, as usual, Reile said.