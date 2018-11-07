Missing Winfield woman, 61, may be in Chicago: police

A 61-year-old woman was reported missing Wednesday from west suburban Winfield.

Roberta Vendel was last seen about 7:45 a.m. at her home in Winfield, according to Illinois State Police. Vendel suffers from seizures and memory loss, but may know her name if asked. When she left home in the past, Vendel was found at hospitals or near Chicago. She may be riding public transportation.

Vendel was described as white, with gray hair and blue eyes, about 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds, police said. She was wearing glasses, a royal blue sweater with green lines, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and possibly a red rain coat. She also has a bracelet with her name on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Winfield police at (630) 933-7160.