Woman, 21, missing from Albany Park after car accident: police

A 21-year-old woman reported missing Wednesday was last seen Monday in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Marissa O’Campo was last seen Oct. 8 near the intersection of Montrose Avenue and Kedzie Avenue, according to police. She may be suffering from memory loss due to a recent car accident.

O’Campo was described as a Hispanic woman with brown eyes, black hair, about 5-foot-2 and 165 pounds, with a scar on her forehead.

She was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve shirt and light green jeans, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.