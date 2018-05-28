Missing woman, 23, last seen in Roseland

Chicago Police are looking for a woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Kiarria Rush, 23, was last seen May 12 in the 11300 block of South Wentworth, according to a missing person alert from police released Monday.

Rush was described as a black woman, about 5-foot-3 and 250 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a brown halter top, maroon pants and black house shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.