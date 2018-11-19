Missing woman, 26, last seen in River West

A 26-year-old woman was reported missing Monday afternoon after she was last seen in River West.

Stephanie Acosta, who goes by the nickname “Stevie,” was last seen earlier in the day in the 500 block of North Desplaines Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Acosta, described as white, about 5-foot-5 and 190 pounds, was wearing a charcoal gray sweater with a collar, blue jeans and gym shoes, police said. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Acosta was wearing green-rimmed glasses and a red hat. She has a tattoo on the inside of her left ring finger.

Acosta is known to frequent the lakefront, Lincoln Park and Logan Square, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.