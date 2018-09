Missing woman, 41, last seen in Chatham

A 41-year-old woman was reported missing Tuesday after she was last seen in the Chatham neighborhood.

Keesha Ingram was last seen Saturday in the area of the 7600 block of South Prairie, according to Chicago police. She was described as a 5-foot-5, 144-pound black woman with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Ingram is known to ride the Metra and Greyhound, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.