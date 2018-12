Missing woman, 51, last seen in Lake View East

Police are looking for a missing 51-year-old woman who was last seen in the Lake View East neighborhood on the North Side.

Jennifer Budden was last seen about 7 a.m. Friday in the area of 3410 North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Budden is described as a 5-foot-7 white woman, weighing about 120 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.