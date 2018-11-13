Missing woman, 82, last seen walking in Edgewater

An 82-year-old woman was reported missing Tuesday from the Edgewater neighborhood on the North Side.

Ruta Jostsons was last seen about noon when she walked away from a facility in the 6000 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police.

Jostsons, described as white, about 5-foot-8 and 130 pounds with blue eyes and grey hair, was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and red gloves, police said. She was carrying a white purse.

Jostsons experiences mild symptoms of dementia, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.