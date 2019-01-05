Missing woman with dementia last seen at church in Andersonville

Police are looking for a 64-year-old woman who has dementia and is missing from the Andersonville neighborhood on the North Side.

Maria Rojas, 64, was last seen Saturday at St. Gregory Church, located at 5545 North Paulina Street, according to Chicago police.

She is considered to be “high risk” and likes to frequent retail stores like Walgreens Mariano’s and Jewel Osco, police said.

Rojas is described as a 5-foot-2 Hispanic woman weighing about 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green parka, blue jeans and a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.