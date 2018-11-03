Woman, 64, missing from Wood Dale

A 64-year-old woman has been reported missing from west suburban Wood Dale.

Denise Singleton was last seen Friday evening after she left her home in the 100 block of Central Avenue to go to a couple stores, Wood Dale police said in a statement.

She was wearing a wig and pink stocking cap, police said. Singleton moved to Wood Dale a couple weeks ago, and was known to use public transportation.

Officers searched the area and used a K9 to follow her tracks but were unsuccessful in finding her, according to police.

An amber alert issued Saturday said Singleton has an “unknown mental illness.” The alert also said Singleton was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, gray Nike shoes and glasses.

She was described as 5-foot-2-inches tall and 98 pounds, according to the alert.

Anyone with information was asked to call their local police department.