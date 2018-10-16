Pompeo, Saudi crown prince meet over missing writer Khashoggi

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir, after arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018. | Leah Millis/Pool via AP

ISTANBUL — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Prince Mohammed said during the meeting on Tuesday: “We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together — the past, the day of, tomorrow.”

Pompeo thanked Prince Mohammed for hosting him.

The meeting came two weeks after the disappearance of Khashoggi, who went into a self-imposed exile in the United States amid Prince Mohammed’s rise.

Turkish officials fear Saudi officials killed and dismembered the writer at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia previously called the allegation “baseless,” but reports suggest they may acknowledge Khashoggi was killed there.