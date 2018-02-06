National Weather Service: No East Coast tsunami warning

Some people on the East Coast got a push alert on their phones about a tsunami warning, but the National Weather Service says it was just a test. | AP file photo

Meteorologist Hendricus Lulofs said there was a glitch Tuesday during a routine test. That meant users of some mobile apps received what looked like an actual warning.

He said the National Weather Service is trying to sort what happened.

National Weather Service offices in the region are using social media to get out the word that there’s no tsunami warning.