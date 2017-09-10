MITCHELL: From Harvey Weinstein to Blade Runner–Hollywood disappoints

Last week, the New York Times released a report alleging decades of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein against women, including employees and actress Ashley Judd. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Man, do I have a lot on my mind today:

Let’s start with Harvey Weinstein. The Hollywood mogul is the latest big shot to be exposed as a creepy guy who used his powerful position to try and get laid.

While Weinstein isn’t being accused of drugging young women as Bill Cosby was, his alleged sexual harassment was even more upsetting because it is more common.

For instance, Weinstein is accused of offering to boost the career of an actor in exchange for sex.

A lot of women have been there.

OPINION

The New York Times reported that Weinstein over the years has reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged sexual harassment.

It took a lot of courage for those women to turn Weinstein down and to report the unwanted sexual advances.

Most women don’t.

Wasn’t it President Donald Trump who told former television host, Billy Bush: “I don’t even wait… [W]hen you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything…grab them by the p****.”

After years of harassing young women, Weinstein is being forced to pay the consequences.

That’s the only way men of his ilk change their ways.

***

Now that the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has determined Kenneka Jenkins died of hypothermia, alcohol and a prescription drug, hopefully the conspiracy theorists will give it a rest.

Jenkins’ death was a horrible accident.

There are a lot of “if onlys” to go around: If only Kenneka hadn’t gone to the hotel party; if only the 19-year-old hadn’t been drinking; if only she had not taken a prescription drug; if only her friends hadn’t let her wander off by herself.

None of that matters now.

What does matter is how Jenkins’ friends have responded in the wake of this tragedy.

According to Rosemont police, they still have not been able to interview six people, including the young woman who allegedly paid for the room with a stolen credit card.

Family and friends won’t help police find these missing links.

Obviously, a lot of things went wrong that night at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

But the hotel is not the only negligent party.

Everyone who has refused to cooperate with the police in this death investigation is standing in the way of justice.

Justice for Kenneka isn’t about someone getting paid.

Justice for Kenneka is about identifying the people whose actions may have contributed to this young woman’s death– and holding those people morally responsible.

***

Jemele Hill just can’t help being a passionate black woman who isn’t afraid to speak up. How else would she get to be a co-host of ESPN’s “SC6?”

Hill was suspended on Monday for violating ESPN’s social media policy with a tweet that encouraged fans to boycott the Dallas Cowboys’ advertisers. Hill sent the tweet after team owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they didn’t stand during the national anthem.

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players,” Hill tweeted.

She was reprimanded last month after she called Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter. She later apologized.

Hill is exercising her First Amendment rights, and she didn’t sign those rights away when she joined ESPN.

But there is a thin line between covering the story and being a part of it. The impulsive nature of Twitter often obscures that line.

***

Finally, I went to see “Blade Runner 2049,” Sunday night at the Chatham Theater. I have three words—way too long. The visuals and special effects were stunning, but the film itself was too disjointed. The scenes with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling’s characters together came off as cheesy. I really, wanted to see this movie, but I left the movie theater wishing I had gone to see “It” instead.