Mitigation continues after Westmont gas leak causes explosions

An American Red Cross worker stands by as people are evacuated from their homes following a possible gas leak and home explosion in west suburban Willowbrook. | American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois

Mitigations efforts were ongoing after a leak from a gas station into a west suburban sewer system caused multiple fires and explosions Friday that left one person injured.

The leak originated from the Speedway gas station on South Cass Avenue near 63rd Street in Westmont, where gasoline leaked from underground storage tanks into a sanitary sewer line, according to a statement from Westmont village spokesman Larry McIntyre.

Authorities in the area received more than 10 reports of “noxious odors” between 2 p.m. Thursday and 2 p.m. Friday, as well as reports of two explosions, McIntyre said. One of the explosions resulted in an injury.

The explosion that caused the injury happened about 9 a.m. Friday at a condominium complex in the 6100 block of Knollwood Road in Willowbrook, according to Willowbrook Police Chief Robert Pavelchik. A second fire was reported a few blocks away in the 300 block of 63rd Street.

The American Red Cross of Chicago & Northern Illinois tweeted it was responding to an explosion and “multiple fires” in Willowbrook, helping residents who have been evacuated by providing them with food and water.

There have been “no reports of flashes/explosions in buildings” since 2 p.m. Friday, McIntyre said. There were reports of a noise sounding like a “minor explosion” on Saturday evening, but “no physical evidence of damage was found.”

The contaminated sanitary sewer line was plugged Friday afternoon to prevent further contamination, McIntyre said. The leak at the gas station was also stopped and all of the gas was removed from the underground storage tanks.

Speedway sent representatives and contractors to test for gasoline and gas vapors in the sewers, he said. The sewer lines were being flushed with water and emulsifiers were being added to mitigate the effects of the leak.

While the tests “revealed some areas to have higher readings than other areas, no dangerous and/or explosive levels have been found since the mitigation process began,” McIntyre said. Speedway sent representatives to homes in the areas of the elevated readings to notify residents and take additional readings.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the environmental effects of the leak while the state Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the underground storage tanks, McIntyre said.

Individuals or businesses affected by the leak can file a claim with Speedway by calling (866) 601-5880 or by going to speedwayresponse.com. Anyone who smells gas in a home or business should call 911.