3 people shot Monday in Chicago

Three people were wounded Monday in citywide shootings within 24 hours.

It was a dramatic decrease in gun violence from Sunday, when two people were killed and 20 others wounded.

The last shooting Monday wounded two men in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

They were entering a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 700 block of West 80th Street when they heard another vehicle speed toward them and then heard gunfire, according to Chicago police.

A 25-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and another man, 24, was shot in the foot, police said. Both were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

The men told investigators they saw a light-colored SUV fleeing the area, police said.

Another man was shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 29-year-old was driving at 9:12 a.m. in the 300 block of South Sacramento when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired at him multiple times, according to police.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.