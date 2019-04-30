3 killed, 4 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Seven people were shot — three of them fatally — Monday in incidents of gun violence around Chicago.

Early Monday, a double shooting left a man dead and a 16-year-old boy wounded in Austin on the West Side.

About 12:27 a.m., the duo was in an alley in the 200 block of North Long Avenue when someone in a silver van unleashed gunfire at them, Chicago police said.

The man was found unresponsive with multiple wounds to the body while the teen was struck in the leg, police said. The teen was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Towards the end of the night, a 24-year-old man was killed in a Park Manor residence on the South Side.

The man was in the kitchen with two other males about 11:20 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Langley Avenue when shots were fired, police said.

He was struck in the head and pronounced at the scene, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

Earlier in the evening, a 31-year-old woman was fatally shot in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds to her head and chest about 7:55 p.m. in a gangway in the 500 block of West Marquette Road, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she died.

Area South detectives are investigating.

In non-fatal shootings, a 49-year-old man was shot and wounded in Fuller Park on the South Side.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 6:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Wells Street when someone in dark clothing approached and fired shots, police said. The man was struck in the leg taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The shooter fled southbound, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

A little over an hour earlier, a man with a gunshot wound showed up to Mount Sinai Hospital on the Southwest Side.

The 26-year-old, who was not cooperating with police, walked into the hospital about 5:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. He was reported to be in good condition.

The man did not provide information about where the shooting happened, police said. Area Central detectives are investigating.

In the afternoon, a man was shot less than a block from a school in the Heart of Chicago on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was shot in the leg about 1:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West 18th Place, according to police.

The man was taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Six people were killed and 21 wounded over the weekend in shootings across Chicago.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.