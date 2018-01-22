Monday commute could be wet and foggy with scattered showers across Chicago area

Dense fog is expected throughout the Chicago area through Monday morning. | Mitch Dudek/Sun-Times

A dense fog and scattered showers that fell over the Chicago area overnight will linger through Monday morning, making for a wet and foggy Monday commute.

The light rain and scattered thunderstorms started after midnight and are expected to to continue across the Chicago area throughout the day until about 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The dense fog that fell Sunday should clear up around 10 a.m.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather service said.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of northwest Illinois and areas of northwest Indiana, warning of heavy downpours that could cause minor flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Isolated thunderstorms could continue Monday afternoon and in the early evening, mainly after 4 p.m., according to the weather service. At night, the rain could turn to snow if temperatures dip back below freezing.

A mix of rain and snow is expected Tuesday, with temperatures reaching a high of 34 degrees, the weather service said.