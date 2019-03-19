6 wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Six people were wounded Monday in gun violence across Chicago, including an 18-year-old man shot in West Town.

He was walking in the 2400 block of West Thomas Street at 11 p.m. when he passed a group of three males, one of whom turned around and shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.

About 9:50 p.m., a man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 30-year-old was found in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said. Detectives were unsure of the motive for the shooting. No witnesses have come forward, police said.

Almost two hours earlier, a 51-year-old was shot and seriously wounded in a drive-by attack in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.

He was standing on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Roosevelt when someone inside a passing dark-colored vehicle fired shots at him, according to police.

He was struck in the abdomen and rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said.

About 6:25 p.m., a teenager was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was walking in the 900 block of North Harding when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in his calf, police said. He was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In the afternoon, a teenage boy was shot in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was walking north about 1:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Peoria Street when two males walked past him on the sidewalk, according to police.

The suspects turned around, pulled out handguns and shot the boy in the thigh, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In Monday’s first reported shooting, a man was wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 32-year-old was getting into his parked vehicle at 6:52 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Harrison when another vehicle drove up next to him and someone inside started shooting, police said.

He was shot in the arm and abdomen and was taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigated.

Over the weekend, three people were killed and 17 wounded in shootings across Chicago.