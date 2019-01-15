No one shot another person within city limits on Monday, marking Chicago’s first day in 2019 without any reported gun violence.
Two people did suffer self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.
One was a man, 38, who accidentally shot himself while cleaning a relative’s handgun on the Far South Side, police said.
The other person was a 15-year-old boy who had a gun he was hiding discharge during a weapons check in Rogers Park, police said. He had allegedly been shoplifting.
On Sunday, three people were wounded by citywide gun violence, none fatally.