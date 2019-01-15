Monday was first day of 2019 without shootings reported in Chicago

No one shot another person within city limits on Monday, marking Chicago’s first day in 2019 without any reported gun violence.

Two people did suffer self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

One was a man, 38, who accidentally shot himself while cleaning a relative’s handgun on the Far South Side, police said.

The other person was a 15-year-old boy who had a gun he was hiding discharge during a weapons check in Rogers Park, police said. He had allegedly been shoplifting.

On Sunday, three people were wounded by citywide gun violence, none fatally.