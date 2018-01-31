Oreo maker Mondelez posts better-than-expected 4Q earnings

DEERFIELD — Mondelez reported-better-than expected adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter Wednesday, helped by growing sales of Oreo cookies, Trident gum and its other well-known brands outside the U.S.

In fact, North America was the only region that the company reported a drop in fourth-quarter sales from a year ago. Sales grew 5 percent in Europe, its biggest market, and more than 4 percent in Latin America.

Mondelez, based in Deerfield, also makes Chips Ahoy cookies, Halls cough drops and Ritz crackers.

It reported net income of $802 million, or 53 cents per share, in the three months ending Dec. 31.

Adjusted earnings came to 57 cents per share, a penny above what analysts expected, according to Zacks.

It reported revenue of $6.97 billion, matching what analysts expected.

For 2017, the company reported net income of $2.9 billion, or $1.91 per share. It posted revenue of $25.9 billion for the year. After its results were releases, shares of Mondelez International Inc. were down about 9 cents at $44.31 in after-hours trading Wednesday.