After ‘monkey hoodie’ scandal, H&M hires diversity leader

Clothing giant H&M has apologized and removed an advertising image of a black model in a sweatshirt with the words “Coolest monkey in the jungle." | H&M via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Swedish low-cost fashion brand H&M says it has appointed a diversity leader after having been accused of racism over an ad showing a black child dressed in a hoodie reading “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

H&M said late Tuesday on its Facebook page that the group’s “commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine, therefore we have appointed a global leader, in this area, to drive our work forward.”

The Stockholm-based clothing retailer reiterated that “the recent incident was entirely unintentional” but “demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand.”

NBA star LeBron James and rapper Diddy were among those who had responded with outrage to the ad. American rappers The Weeknd and G-Eazy canceled a partnership with H&M.