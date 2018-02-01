Are you a ‘Monopoly’ cheat? This version is for you

A game piece sits on the board game Monopoly, manufactured by Hasbro Inc., at the New York University Real Estate Institute Monopoly event on Tuesday, November 14, 2006. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg News.

Ever steal from the bank or quietly collect some extra cash while passing Go in Monopoly?

Toy giant Hasbro knows you do, which is why they plan to release a version of Monopoly called the Cheaters Edition this fall in the U.S.

Instead of arguing whether you skipped rent landing on Boardwalk, this version of Monopoly encourages such bad behavior, offering bonus rewards if you get away with it.

The game features naughty tasks to complete, such as skipping spaces or removing another player’s hotel from their property without them noticing. Going to jail takes on a twist, too, with players heading to dreaded space being forced to wear a plastic handcuff.

Urging players to cheat means tweaking some of the rules. Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of Hasbro Gaming, tells Insider for the first time, players don’t need to designate a banker. During a player’s turn, they assume responsibilities of the bank.

Also, some properties will see changes making them more affordable to purchase. For example, Pennsylvania Avenue is free to the first person who lands on it, while Atlantic Avenue can be purchased for roughly half its original value.

The game will sell for $19.99.