Monroe Street bridge over the Kennedy closes Monday for a year of construction

The Monroe Street bridge over the Kennedy Expressway is scheduled to close Monday for a year of reconstruction, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The West Loop bridge will stay closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic until the summer of 2019, the department said.

The extended closure is part of the ongoing construction of the Jane Byrne Interchange, IDOT said. The reconstruction of the Monroe Street bridge follows the completed work on the Halsted, Taylor, Morgan, Harrison and Peoria Street bridges.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will detour north to Madison Street and south to Adams Street, IDOT said.