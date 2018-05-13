Montgomery police officer saves choking newborn

A Montgomery police officer saved a newborn baby from choking Monday afternoon in the northern suburb.

Officer Kelly Smith responded about 3:35 p.m. to a call of a choking infant who was struggling to breath in the 2400 block of Mayfield Drive, according to Montgomery police.

When she arrived, Smith realized the child wasn’t breathing. police said. The officer then patted the newborn on the back multiple times, dislodging something from the child’s throat.

The infant then began to cry and started breathing normally, police said. Paramedics treated the baby at the scene.

The child’s mother later reported that her baby was recovering well, and thanked Smith for her swift response, police said.