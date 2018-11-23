Pastor from Chicago’s Moody Church takes home Emmy for documentary on Luther

Erwin Lutzer, pastor emeritus of the Moody Church in Chicago, won a local Emmy for a historical documentary on Martin Luther. He is seen here in a shot from the film. | YouTube

The pastor emeritus of the Moody Church in Chicago was among those to take home an Emmy award for a documentary on Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation.

Erwin Lutzer, long affiliated with Moody, was an executive producer on “A Call For Freedom,” released last year to coincide with the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

In a ceremony in Chicago earlier this month, Lutzer was presented with an Emmy for “Outstanding Achievement” in the historical documentary category.

The movie won other Chicago/Midwest Emmys, for editing and lighting.

Luther, who fueled the Reformation by challenging certain Catholic teachings and practices, has been called “one of the most influential figures in Western history.”

Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m. except when preempted by Bears coverage. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. Email tips and comments to Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.