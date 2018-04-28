More than 100 displaced in Waukegan Fire

More than 100 people were displaced Saturday when a fire blazed through a multi-apartment building in north suburban Waukegan.

The fire broke out in the 80-unit building about 12:30 p.m. at 3040 West 8th Street, according to Waukegan Fire Marshall Todd Zupec.

The fire appears to have started on the of the building and spread up through the roof causing damage to several floors, Zupec said.

Officials said between 100 and 120 residents were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

About a dozen volunteers from the Red Cross Disaster Action Team were on the scene to provide residents with food, water, clothes, health services and case work, and were continuing to help residents with relocation, the Red Cross said in a statement Saturday.

The fire occurred the same day that over 200 Red Cross volunteers gathered in Chicago and Dekalb to promote the national smoke alarm installation program, “Sound the alarm. Save a life,” the Red Cross said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.