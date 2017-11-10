More than 200 snow plows deployed as light snow falls in Chicago

More than 200 snow plows were sent into Chicago’s streets Friday morning as the city saw its first snowfall ahead of the winter season.

The city’s Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed 210 snow plows to salt and plow arterial routes in the city during the morning rush hour, according to a statement from the department.

A light snow had begun to fall in the city in the early morning as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for northern Illinois.

Snow showers were expected near Lake Michigan, with as much as an inch of dusting expected to accumulate near the lake, according to the weather service.

The snow showers were expected to continue through the morning, ending by about 3 p.m., the weather service said. Friday’s forecast included a high temperature near 33 degrees with gusts reaching 15 mph.