Teen wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 9 p.m., the teen was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 11200 block of South Bishop Street when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, Chicago police said.

He took himself to Roseland Community Hospital to treat a graze wound to the head, police said. No one is in custody.