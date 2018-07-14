Morton Grove man dies following race car crash at Sycamore Speedway

A race car driver died following a crash late Friday evening at Sycamore Speedway in far west suburban Maple Park.

Deputies responded about 11:20 p.m. to the report of a person trapped in a vehicle, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office. The man, Timothy Erjavac, 47, of Morton Grove, was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, where he was later pronounced dead.

Erjavac had gotten into a collision with another vehicle during a Figure 8 event, according to a statement from Sycamore Speedway. Police said it did not appear anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Due to the crash and the rainstorm in the Maple Park area, the two remaining events of the evening were cancelled, the speedway said. The speedway thanked responders for a quick arrival and working tirelessly in a downpour to extricate Erjavac.

Activities at the speedway were expected to resume Saturday, per its statement.