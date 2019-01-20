Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death in Morton Grove

Authorities on Sunday announced they were investigating a “suspicious” death in suburban Morton Grove.

The body was found Sunday afternoon between houses in the 8800 bock of Oleander Avenue, less than a block from the Notre Dame High School for Boys, Morton Grove police said in a statement.

The person, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at 3:45 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Police said there was no danger to residents in the area, and that additional information would be shared when it is available.