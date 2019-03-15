Police on alert for threats to Chicago mosques after New Zealand shootings

Police keep watch at a park across the road from a a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, after at least 49 people were killed in two shootings on Friday, March 15, 2019. | AP Photo/Mark Baker

Authorities will be on increased alert for any threats to Chicago mosques after shootings that left at least 49 people dead at two mosques in New Zealand.

“Special attention will be given to Chicago mosques as a precaution,” the Chicago Police Department wrote in a tweet. Officials added there were “no known threats” to the city.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations on Friday called for increased security at mosques, schools and commmunity centers.

“In the wake of this tragedy, we urge mosques, Islamic schools and other community institutions in the United States and around the world to take stepped-up security precautions, particularly during times of communal prayer,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said in the statement.

CAIR condemned “the apparent anti-Muslim hate and anti-immigrant hate that motivated the attacks.”