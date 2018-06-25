Mother, 3 young daughters reported missing from Back of the Yards

Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman and her three young daughters after they were reported missing Sunday from the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Karina Pena, 28, was last seen pushing 6-month-old Lucia Pena in a stroller as she walked north in the 4800 block of South Marshfield, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She was also with her two other daughters, 7-year-old Valeria and 9-year-old Ide.

Anyone with information about their whereabout’s should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.