Mother and 2 boys injured in rollover crash in Brainerd

A woman and her two sons were injured Sunday night in a rollover crash in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old woman was driving southbound with her 3-year-old and 6-year-old sons when her 2000 Chrysler Sebring was hit from behind about 10:12 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

A 35-year-old man driving a 2013 Dodge Charger in the same direction was switching lanes when he hit the rear of the Sebring, police said.

The crash caused the Sebring to flip over and strike a pole. The Charger then struck a freight truck that was parked and unoccupied, police said.

The woman sustained injuries to her neck and back and was taken with her sons to Christ Medical Center where all of their conditions had stabilized, police said.

The man refused medical treatment on the scene.

No citations have been issued, police said.