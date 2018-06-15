Mother and 2 children reported missing from West Humboldt Park

Latonya Barnett, 31, and her two children Demateo Brewer, 1, Jasyah Wilson, 8. | Chicago Police

A mother and her two children were reported missing from the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Latonya Barnett, 31, was last seen Sunday in the 4000 block of West Division Street, according to Chicago Police.

She was believed to be traveling with her 1-year-old son, Demateo Brewer, and 8-year-old daughter, Jasyah Wilson, police said.

Barnett may be traveling in a red 2000 Mercury Mountaineer SUV with the Illinois plate number AN75600, according to police.

She was described as a 140 pound, 5-foot-9 tall black woman with medium build, police said.

Anyone who knows about their whereabouts was asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.