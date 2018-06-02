Mother and 4-year-old daughter missing from Hermosa for more than a week

Police are looking for a woman and her 4-year-old daughter who have been missing from the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side for more than a week.

Erica Brooks, 27, and Azaria Koppel were last scene on May 25 in their home in the 4100 block of West Wabansia, according to Chicago Police.

Azaria was described as a 3-foot black girl weighing 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Her mother was described as a 5-foot-2 black woman weighing 140 pounds with black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit (312) 744-8266.