Mother files lawsuit against police after fatal 4th of July shooting

The mother of a 16-year-old boy who was fatally shot by police over the Fourth of July weekend filed a federal lawsuit Friday against the officers involved.

Warren Robinson was shot by Chicago Police on July 5 in the 8700 block of South Sangamon, according to the lawsuit and police.

Recovered from the scene was a .387-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a weapon Robinson pointed at officers while he hid under a junked car in the Gresham neighborhood, the Sun-Times first reported.

After two officers shot him, Robinson raised his gun again, and police opened fire a second time, authorities said at the time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The five-count suit seeks unspecified damages and claims excessive force, battery, wrongful death, survival action and family expense.