Mother of child killed in 2017 crash with CTA bus sues her driver, CTA

A Chicago woman whose son was killed in a crash with a CTA bus last year in the South Side Englewood neighborhood is suing the CTA and man who was driving her vehicle.

Dominique Alyssa Clark is suing the CTA and Alphonse Davis over her son’s death and the injuries she and her other son suffered in the Feb. 11, 2017, crash, according to the suit filed Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Clark and her two sons — 11-year-old Kevon Ranson and another boy who was 9 years old at the time — were passengers in a dark-colored Chevrolet SUV heading west about 4:15 p.m. Feb. 11 on 69th Street near Halsted when Davis ran a red light and struck a CTA bus in the intersection, according to Chicago Police and the lawsuit. The bus lost control and struck a dark-colored Mercury SUV.

Ranson was ejected from the Chevrolet and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Clark, her 9-year-old son and Davis were all taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A 33-year-old man in the Mercury was taken in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital.

The 59-year-old bus driver was also taken to St. Bernard Hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the fire department said. Two passengers were taken to the same hospital in serious condition.

Clark seeks an unspecified amount in damages from both the CTA and Davis, according to the lawsuit.

Representatives for the CTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.